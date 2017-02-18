Lansing Mayor voices concerns over mayoral race

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – While we’re several months away from the mayoral election, it seems as though the gloves have already come off for those thinking of running for the mayor of Lansing.

However, those potential candidates haven’t officially announced they will run.

Lansing’s current Mayor Virg Bernero says he wanted to address some concerns after a news article yesterday addressed his future plans as Lansing’s mayor.

While both of them haven’t officially announced if they plan to run, Mayor Bernero and State Representative Andy Schor are already butting heads.

Mayor Bernero says Representative Schor is supporting a group known as “No Secret Lansing Deals” which he says is against him and his administration.

However, Schor says he has nothing to do with it.

“I think we got to shed some light on this and I’m just making the noise now and I want to make it very clear for him to launch his campaign and talk about a clean campaign…the hypocrisy is stunning and he’s got some answers, I think he owes the public some answers,” said Mayor Bernero.

Bernero claims TJ Bucholz who is the president of local PR firm “Vanguard Public Affairs,” is assisting the “No Secret Lansing Deals” group which is a group that serves as a watchdog for the city.

Bernero claims Bucholz is also working as Representative Schor’s “spokesperson”.

6 News asked Bucholz today if this was the case and this was his response…

“It’s not true at all, they’ve been a client of ours since October 2016, Andy Schor and I are friendly…we’ve been friends for 15 years, I am one of the people talking to him about his future but Andy Schor has nothing to do with this client,” Bucholz stated.

6 News also reached out to Representative Schor today to get his response to Bernero’s concerns and he sent us this statement:

“I am finalizing my decision-making process and look forward to sharing that with Lansing and the region next week. I am not now, and never have been involved in any way with any of the dark money groups here in Lansing. Not “No Secrets,” not “Reform Lansing,” not “Capitol Region Progress.” I am disappointed that Mayor Bernero’s first act in announcing his re-election is to attack me.”

We’re still months away from the mayoral race but as we learn more about who is throwing in their hat to run as Lansing’s mayor, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.