(WLNS) – Just in time for the first warm weekend, Michiganders are invited to fish for free this weekend.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources allows people to fish for free this weekend, at the state of the season.

DNR representatives remind fishers, the weekend does not include ice fishing because of safety concerns with ice thickness.

Stay off of any ice that looks icy or is snow covered.

The next free fishing weekend is this summer between June 10 and the 11.