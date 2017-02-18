5th Quarter Sports Prep Scores February 17

By Published: Updated:
5th Quarter

BOYS BASKETBALL

Stockbridge 61 – Lansing Christian 59

Quincy 62 – Concord 44

Pewamo-Westphalia 41 – Laingsburg 26

Williamston 61 – Fowlerville 54

Haslett 60 – DeWitt 51

St. Johns 64 – Owosso 55

Waverly 70 – Mason 48

Lansing Sexton 61 – Lansing Everett 58

Dansville 67 – Portland St. Pats 51

Ovid-Elsie 66 – Pinconning 46

Webberville 50 – Burton Bentley 45

Leslie 64 – Lakewood 43

Bath 60 – Potterville 40

Jackson 71 – Okemos 58

East Lansing 66 – Holt 61

Carson City-Crystal 49 – Vestaburg 35

Grand Ledge 69 – Lansing Eastern 62

Haslett 60 – DeWitt 51

Hillsdale 66 – Brooklyn Columbia Central 50

Ithaca 67 – Saginaw Valley Lutheran 34

Lansing Catholic 62 – Ionia 52

Marshall 54 – Jackson Northwest 32

Jackson Parma Western 64 – Jackson Lumen Christi 44

Perry 51 – Maple Valley 36

Pewamo-Westphalia 41 – Laingsburg 26

Portland 54 – Eaton Rapids 47

Union City 39 – Springport 36

Fulton 59 – Fowler 57 (ot)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Webberville 58 – Burton Bentley 15

Perry 56 – Maple Valley 22

Williamston 33 – Fowlerville 29

Waverly 48 – Mason 46 (ot)

Morrice 42 – Byron 34

East Lansing 56 – Holt 29

Corunna 77 – Lake Fenton 49

DeWitt 54 – Haslett 43

St. Johns 46 – Owosso 23

Lakewood 67 – Leslie 36

Lansing Catholic 42 – Ionia 39

Lansing Christian 61 – Stockbridge 47

Marshall 50 – Jackson Northwest 29

Ovid-Elsie 62 – Pinconning 53

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s