5th Quarter Sports Prep Scores February 17

BOYS BASKETBALL
Stockbridge 61 – Lansing Christian 59
Quincy 62 – Concord 44
Pewamo-Westphalia 41 – Laingsburg 26
Williamston 61 – Fowlerville 54
Haslett 60 – DeWitt 51
St. Johns 64 – Owosso 55
Waverly 70 – Mason 48
Lansing Sexton 61 – Lansing Everett 58
Dansville 67 – Portland St. Pats 51
Ovid-Elsie 66 – Pinconning 46
Webberville 50 – Burton Bentley 45
Leslie 64 – Lakewood 43
Bath 60 – Potterville 40
Jackson 71 – Okemos 58
East Lansing 66 – Holt 61
Carson City-Crystal 49 – Vestaburg 35
Grand Ledge 69 – Lansing Eastern 62
Hillsdale 66 – Brooklyn Columbia Central 50
Ithaca 67 – Saginaw Valley Lutheran 34
Lansing Catholic 62 – Ionia 52
Marshall 54 – Jackson Northwest 32
Jackson Parma Western 64 – Jackson Lumen Christi 44
Perry 51 – Maple Valley 36
Portland 54 – Eaton Rapids 47
Union City 39 – Springport 36
Fulton 59 – Fowler 57 (ot)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Webberville 58 – Burton Bentley 15
Perry 56 – Maple Valley 22
Williamston 33 – Fowlerville 29
Waverly 48 – Mason 46 (ot)
Morrice 42 – Byron 34
East Lansing 56 – Holt 29
Corunna 77 – Lake Fenton 49
DeWitt 54 – Haslett 43
St. Johns 46 – Owosso 23
Lakewood 67 – Leslie 36
Lansing Catholic 42 – Ionia 39
Lansing Christian 61 – Stockbridge 47
Marshall 50 – Jackson Northwest 29
Ovid-Elsie 62 – Pinconning 53