3 people dead after car crash in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Early Saturday morning just past 7:00 a.m., Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car accident near I-69 and Ainger Road in Walton Township.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located a blue Ford pickup that had crashed into a swampy, wooded area.

Police say the vehicle started on the off-ramp from southbound I-69 to Ainger Road, drove off the road which resulted in the crash.

The vehicle had 3 passengers inside, two of which were ejected from the car and all 3 passengers died.

Two of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene and one was transported to a local hospital but later died.

The names of the victims are not being released as of now.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Accident Team and Detective Bureau are still investigating.

Stay with 6 News for updates as we learn more information on this developing story.