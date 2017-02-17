Warm temperatures can bring danger to ice-covered lakes and rivers

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – This weekend’s forecast calls for unseasonably mild temperatures in mid-Michigan.

Before you get carried away around any lakes or rivers that still might be covered with ice it’s important to remember that dangerous ice conditions with be prevalent.

State Fire Marshal Julie Secontine is reminding people that “Thawing ice conditions on Michigan’s lakes, rivers and ponds are dangerous and unpredictable this time of year”.

According to Secontine, you simply cannot judge or guess about ice thickness and safety.

Stay off ice that is slushy, has any water on it, or is snow covered, all that can hide weak spots and cracks.

Ice that has thawed and re-frozen is weaker and appears milky.

Ice is thinner and more dangerous over flowing water and strong currents, over submerged objects such as rocks or tree limbs and areas around bridges, pressure ridges and ice heaves.

Secontine says that if you see an emergency on the ice or water, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Rescue personnel are trained and equipped for water and ice rescues for both people and pets.