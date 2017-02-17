Sweaters pour in for featherless bird

(REUTERS) – A featherless bird in the United States has received about 100 sweaters from around the world since last September.

Rhea, the two-and-half-year-old lovebird, was born with Psittacine Beak and Feather Disease (PBFD), which caused her feathers to fall off since last May.

The feathers will never grow back, Rhea’s owner, Isabella Eisenmann, wrote on the bird’s Facebook page.

Due to the disease, Rhea is vulnerable for secondary infections and gets cold easily. Therefore, Rhea likes hiding in warm places, such as Eisenmann’s beanie, hoodie, and pocket.

Eisenmann keeps the heater on at home around the clock, as well as four heaters inside Rhea’s cage.

The disease does not stop Rhea from being loved by Eisenmann and strangers all over the world, who have sent her a variety of knitted clothes since last September to keep her warm.

Eisenmann says she appreciates the love sent by strangers and hopes that Rhea’s videos and photos on social media will raise awareness of the disease.

Video is COURTESY INSTAGRAM@rhea_thenakedbirdie