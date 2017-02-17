Suspect arrested in Lansing barbershop killing

Related Coverage Lansing Police investigate 4th homicide of 2017

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – We have an update for you this morning on a Lansing murder from last weekend.

We’ve learned a Detroit man has been arrested and charged.

We know 22-year-old Shawn Pickens from Detroit is facing murder charges in the death of Dominique Simmons.

Last weekend Lansing Police were called to a barbershop in the 1600 block of East Kalamazoo Street Saturday afternoon they found two victims inside with gunshot wounds and learned a third had been taken to the hospital.

We now know that Dominique Simmons was one of those people and that Simmons died from his injuries at the hospital.

In addition to murder Pickens is also charged with assault and additional weapons charges.

He’s currently being housed at the Wayne County jail awaiting transport for arraignment.