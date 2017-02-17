Michigan Secretary of State to make Senate run?

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A familiar name to anyone who has ever driven a car, or cast a vote in Michigan could soon appear on a ballot for the Michigan senate.

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson says she is considering running to become a state senator.

According to our media partners at MLive Johnson has assembled a committee to lay the groundwork for a successful run for the seat currently held by Senator Dave Robertson of Grand Blanc.

Robertson has described Johnson as the ideal candidate for the seat.

Johnson has been Michigan’s secretary of state since 2011.

