Judge rules Nassar to face trial after graphic testimony in preliminary exam

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – It’s a case we have been following for you since November when Michigan attorney general Bill Schuette filed sexual assault charges against former MSU doctor Larry Nassar.

Today an Ingham County judge has decided there is enough evidence for Nassar to be tried on three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct.

Victims took the stand today and graphically described how they were assaulted by Dr. Larry Nassar.

A 25-year-old woman has testified that the former Michigan State University sports doctor repeatedly molested her as a child during family visits to his home near Lansing.

The woman says Nassar sexually abused her from age 6 until age 12 at his home in Holt. She says he rubbed his genitals on her and digitally penetrated her, among other things. She also says when she eventually told her parents, her dad didn’t believe her.

Nassar faces separate child porn charges and is being sued by dozens of women and girls who say he sexually assaulted them while they sought treatment for injuries over a roughly 20-year period.

Nassar has denied any wrongdoing. He also worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

