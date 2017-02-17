Free Coffee Friday rolls in to MSU Student Union Biggby Coffee

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The popular 6 News This Morning Free Coffee Friday event visited the Michigan State University Student Union Biggby Coffee shop today for a rollicking wake-up.

StormTracker 6 meteorologist Emily Wahls was live with her forecasts beginning at 6:00 a.m. and she treated early morning risers to a free 20 ounce cup of brewed Biggby Coffee.

At 9:00 a.m. 6 News This Morning anchor Chivon Kloepher joined Emily to visit old friends who visited and to make new friends.

Free Coffee Friday is a once-a-month event that stops in at Biggby Coffee shops across mid-Michigan.

Watch for the 6 News This Morning crew to be taking over a Biggby Coffee in your town soon!

If you weren’t able to visit the Michigan State campus today enjoy the photos.

Free Coffee Friday at MSU Union Biggby Coffee

