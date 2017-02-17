Free Coffee Friday rolls in to MSU Student Union Biggby Coffee

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The popular 6 News This Morning Free Coffee Friday event visited the Michigan State University Student Union Biggby Coffee shop today for a rollicking wake-up.

StormTracker 6 meteorologist Emily Wahls was live with her forecasts beginning at 6:00 a.m. and she treated early morning risers to a free 20 ounce cup of brewed Biggby Coffee.

At 9:00 a.m. 6 News This Morning anchor Chivon Kloepher joined Emily to visit old friends who visited and to make new friends.

Free Coffee Friday is a once-a-month event that stops in at Biggby Coffee shops across mid-Michigan.

Watch for the 6 News This Morning crew to be taking over a Biggby Coffee in your town soon!

If you weren’t able to visit the Michigan State campus today enjoy the photos.

Free Coffee Friday at MSU Union Biggby Coffee View as list View as gallery Open Gallery