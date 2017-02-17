Ex-lawmaker Nesbitt named to be next lottery commissioner

By Published: Updated:
Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan lawmaker who left office in December under term limits has been named as the state’s next lottery commissioner.

Gov. Rick Snyder announced the appointment of Aric Nesbitt on Friday. He succeeds M. Scott Bowen, who took the job in 2008 and announced his resignation in October.

Nesbitt, a Republican from Lawton who served three terms in the House, will make $145,000 a year. His appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

The lottery generated nearly $800 million for schools in 2015.

