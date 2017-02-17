“Dixie” Pet Of The Day February 17

Meet “Dixie”, our Pet of the Day today. Dixie is a sweet lady who has lived previously with cats and children. She’s a medium-sized, All-American breed (she’s a mixed breed). She’s a beautiful chocolate brown with a bit of gray. Dixie does have special medical needs, so please call the shelter to inquire about me. Her adoption fee is $75 so help Dixie find a new home. To learn more about Dixie please contact the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

Dixie is our Pet of the Day

