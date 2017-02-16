State watching out for tax-related identity theft

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Don’t be alarmed if you receive a letter from the Michigan Department of Treasury asking you to confirm your identity during tax refund time.

Michigan Treasurer Nick Khouri says it’s all about protecting your identity from cybercriminals.

If an individual state income tax return is selected for identity confirmation then that taxpayer will receive a letter from Treasury asking them to confirm their identity by answering a short online quiz.

Upon passing the quiz tax refunds will be issued within three weeks. In some cases taxpayers may be asked to submit paperwork to confirm their identity.

Does this extra layer of security work?

For the 2015 tax year, over 33,000 returns were stopped that prevented more than $70 million in potentially fraudulent refunds being issued by the state of Michigan.

Michigan taxpayers who suspect they may have been a target of tax-related identity theft should call the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) at 1-800-829-0433.

ONLINE: TRACK YOUR MICHIGAN TAX REFUND

