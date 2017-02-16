President Trump picks law school dean as Secretary of Labor

(AP) – President Donald Trump says law school dean R. Alexander Acosta is his new choice for secretary of labor.

The president announced the nomination the day after his original pick, Andrew Puzder, withdrew after it became clear he lacked enough Republican votes for Senate confirmation.

Acosta has served on the National Labor Relations Board and as a federal prosecutor in Florida. Former President George W. Bush named him assistant attorney general for civil rights.

Puzder withdrew on the eve of his confirmation hearing because Republicans balked at an array of personal and professional issues. Puzder said he had employed – and belatedly paid taxes on – a housekeeper not authorized to work in the United States.

The Trump administration has asked the co-founder of a New York-based equity fund to lead a review of the intelligence community.

A senior White House official says Stephen Feinberg of Cerberus Capital Management has been asked to head a review of the various intelligence agencies and make recommendations on improvements.

The official was not authorized to discuss private personnel matters and spoke on condition of anonymity. The official says that Feinberg’s role is not official until he completes an ethics review.

President Donald Trump has been highly critical of the intelligence community amid leaks that led to revelations about associations and conversations with Russia by some senior members of his staff.

Trump on Tuesday tweeted, “The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by “intelligence” like candy. Very un-American!”