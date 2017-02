JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Police say a Jackson man woke up to find a stranger in his home, standing over him with a knife.

It happened around around 12:30 a.m. at a home on the 1600 block of East Michigan Avenue which is on the northeast side of town.

According to police a man broke into his home and the victim says he woke up to him holding a knife and demanding money.

When he screamed the suspect stole a cell phone and ran away.

Police tell 6 News they’re reviewing security tape.