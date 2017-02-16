UPDATE: One person injured in Jackson shooting; suspect arrested

UPDATE 2:05 p.m. – The lockdown at Jackson HIgh School has been lifted. Jackson Police tell 6 News that one suspect is in custody and one man is in a local hospital after being shot several times.

The shooting took place at the Abbey Villas Apartments just before 12:45 p.m.

Neighbors say they heard as many as ten shots fired.

The suspect was arrested about 45 minutes later at Morrell and Cooper.

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – As of 1:05 p.m. Jackson High School is on a lockdown after a shooting in the area of the school.

6 News has learned that at least one person has been taken to a local hospital after gunfire erupted at a home on VanBuren.

Police are currently looking for suspects.

6 News has a crew on the scene and will be updating the story online and on 6 News tonight.