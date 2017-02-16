“Kenzi” Pet Of The Day February 16

Meet “Kenzi”, our Pet Of The Day today. Kenzi is a sweet 1-year-old American Staffordshire mix. She has a fun-loving personality and would do well in just about any home. Kenzi still has a lot of puppy energy and she’s ready for some good training. She’s a joy to be around and will do her wiggly dance when she sees you. Kenzi should do fine in a home with kids, cats and other dogs. You can learn more about Kenzi by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

Advertisement