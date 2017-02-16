“Kenzi” Pet Of The Day February 16

Meet “Kenzi”, our Pet Of The Day today. Kenzi is a sweet 1-year-old American Staffordshire mix. She has a fun-loving personality and would do well in just about any home. Kenzi still has a lot of puppy energy and she’s ready for some good training. She’s a joy to be around and will do her wiggly dance when she sees you. Kenzi should do fine in a home with kids, cats and other dogs. You can learn more about Kenzi by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.