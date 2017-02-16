WATCH: High school student duct-taped to chair, teacher resigns

By Published: Updated:
ap98040101472

BANGOR, Mich. (AP) – A teacher at Bangor High School in southwestern Michigan has resigned after a 16-year-old student told police he was duct-taped to a desk chair in class.

The student reported it to officers Monday. Another student videotaped the incident.

Police Chief Tommy Simpson said the teacher admitted to duct-taping the student.

Simpson tells WWMT-TV that the student uses arm movements while speaking and the teacher said it was a distraction. The teacher told police she duct-taped him as a joke.

The Associated Press left an email Wednesday afternoon seeking comment from the school district’s attorney.

Six district teachers also were reprimanded this week and a school secretary resigned after they were secretly videoed in a tavern joking about which co-workers they would marry, have sex with or kill.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s