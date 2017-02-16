WATCH: High school student duct-taped to chair, teacher resigns

BANGOR, Mich. (AP) – A teacher at Bangor High School in southwestern Michigan has resigned after a 16-year-old student told police he was duct-taped to a desk chair in class.
The student reported it to officers Monday. Another student videotaped the incident.
Police Chief Tommy Simpson said the teacher admitted to duct-taping the student.
Simpson tells WWMT-TV that the student uses arm movements while speaking and the teacher said it was a distraction. The teacher told police she duct-taped him as a joke.
The Associated Press left an email Wednesday afternoon seeking comment from the school district’s attorney.
Six district teachers also were reprimanded this week and a school secretary resigned after they were secretly videoed in a tavern joking about which co-workers they would marry, have sex with or kill.