East Lansing High School Apologizes for Head Wrap Incident

By Published: Updated:
SchoolbusAndBooks

LANSING, MI – Yesterday morning at East Lansing High school a female African American student was told by her English teacher to immediately remove her head wrap in celebration of black history month. Today, the students at ELHS are wearing head wraps in support. Black Lives Matter Lansing said the post by the student’s mother had be shared over 17,000 times. Isa Gutierrez is here for you with the story.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s