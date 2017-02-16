East Lansing High School Apologizes for Head Wrap Incident

LANSING, MI – Yesterday morning at East Lansing High school a female African American student was told by her English teacher to immediately remove her head wrap in celebration of black history month. Today, the students at ELHS are wearing head wraps in support. Black Lives Matter Lansing said the post by the student’s mother had be shared over 17,000 times. Isa Gutierrez is here for you with the story.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.