Crime Stoppers: 1 Attempt to identify and 2 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance on an investigation and to find two people wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Felony:

Joshua Randall Peters has a felony warrant for larceny out of Lansing. Peters is a white male, 38, 5’9″ and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Antione Marshal McGuire has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing. McGuire is a black male, 31, 5’11” and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Attempt to identify:

The individuals are wanted in multiple Armed Robberies in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety, are working together to try and identify the suspects and vehicle that was used during the commission of these crimes. Anyone with any information on this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

