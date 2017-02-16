Consumers Energy Command Center

When disaster strikes and thousands of people are without power, there is a dedicated group people working to get your power restored. Jackson bureau reporter Aaron Dimick spent the day at Consumers Energy getting an inside look at their emergency operations. Watch for more.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.