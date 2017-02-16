6 Sports Team of the Week February 15

(WLNS) – Our newest 6 Sports Team of the Week is the DeWitt Panthers girls basketball team. This squad has been dominant all year long but last week they mounted a furious comeback on the road as they seek another CAAC Red title. Jay Sarkar has more in the video above.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.