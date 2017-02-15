Virtual Reality to show dangers of distracted driving

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Seventy percent of us have done it.

Using your smartphone while driving is irresponsible, dangerous and illegal.

Today a virtual reality program will show young drivers at Sexton High School just how dangerous even a little phone activity can be on the road.

The program is provided by AT & T and, according to organizers, it results in a 90 percent reduction in distracted driving among participants.

Since the program was launched in 2010 more than 14 million people have pledged to not drive distracted.

The Michigan State Police is also taking part in today’s presentation.