Study Shows Young Millennials Top List of Worst Behaved Drivers

DEARBORN, Mich (WLNS) – Young millennials are more likely to take risks behind the wheel.

A new study from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found 88 percent of young millennials engaged in at least one risky behavior while driving in the past month.

Those dangerous behaviors include texting while driving, red-light running and speeding.

That information surfaces as U.S. traffic deaths rose to 35,092 in 2015, up over 7 percent from the previous year and the largest one-year increase in five decades.

“Alarmingly, some of the drivers ages 19-24 believe that their dangerous driving behavior is acceptable,” said Dr. David Yang, AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety executive director.

Drivers ages 19-24 were 1.6 times as likely as all drivers to report having read a text message or e-mail while driving in the last 30 days (66.1 percent vs. 40.2 percent).

Drivers in that same age group were 1.4 times as likely as all drivers to report having driven 10 mph over the speed limit on a residential street.

Here’s how different age groups are ranked according to risky driving behavior:

19 – 24 88.4%

25 – 39 79.2%

40 – 59 75.2%

16 – 18 69.3%

75+ 69.1%

60 – 74 67.3%

“We can’t underestimate the safety risks of bad driving habits, said Gary Bubar, traffic safety and public affairs specialist for AAA Michigan.