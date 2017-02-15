Son shoots father after mistaking him for burglar

FLINT, MI — A 37-year-old man accidentally shot his father late Monday evening on Flint’s north side after mistaking him for a burglar.

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, police were called out shortly before 10 p.m. Feb. 13 to the 200 block of Ruth Street off Martin Luther King Avenue for a shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers were told by the man he’d believed someone was breaking into his home and fired off a shot that struck a person coming through the front door.

The person behind the front door was the man’s father, police said. He was taken to Hurley Medical Center for a gunshot wound to his side and listed in good condition.

There was no word from police regarding any potential charges against the son in connection to the shooting incident.

For more information visit Mlive.com.