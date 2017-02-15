Son shoots father after mistaking him for burglar

Flint police investigate a shooting Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 in the 200 block of West Ruth Avenue that left one man hospitalized. (Roberto Acosta | MLive.com)
Flint police investigate a shooting Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 in the 200 block of West Ruth Avenue that left one man hospitalized. (Roberto Acosta | MLive.com)

FLINT, MI — A 37-year-old man accidentally shot his father late Monday evening on Flint’s north side after mistaking him for a burglar.

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, police were called out shortly before 10 p.m. Feb. 13 to the 200 block of Ruth Street off Martin Luther King Avenue for a shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers were told by the man he’d believed someone was breaking into his home and fired off a shot that struck a person coming through the front door.

The person behind the front door was the man’s father, police said. He was taken to Hurley Medical Center for a gunshot wound to his side and listed in good condition.

There was no word from police regarding any potential charges against the son in connection to the shooting incident.

