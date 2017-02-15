MC Sports declares bankruptcy

(WLNS) – After seven decades of retail sales throughout the midwest MC Sports has declared bankruptcy.

The retailer got its start in Grand Rapids in 1946 selling surplus equipment from World War II.

According to our Grand Rapids sister station WOOS-TV sporting goods super-stores like Cabela’s and Dick’s, as well as the rise of online shopping, contributed to MC’s decline.

Last year it operated at a loss of more than $5 million, due in part to weak holiday sales.

MC Sports could not reach an out-of-court deal with its creditors and liquidation sales are planned at all 68 of its stores.