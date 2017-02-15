“Mariah” Pet Of The Day February 15

Meet “Mariah”, our Pet Of The Day today. Mariah is a 7-year-old All-American breed girl. That’s right, she has a little bit of every type of breed in her family tree. She’s a real sweetheart who loves to go for walks. She knows some commands and has a great personality. Her adoption fee has been reduced to $125! That includes her spaying surgery, current vaccinations and a microchip. You can learn more about Mariah by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

