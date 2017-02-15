Leslie Public Schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 16 after “violent threat” was found in bathroom

INGHAM COUNTY, MI (WLNS) – Leslie Public Schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 after a violent threat was found in one of the schools bathroom’s Wednesday.

The following was posted on the Leslie Public School’s Facebook page:

“Today a threat was posted in a high school bathroom at the end of the school day. Due to the nature of the threat, school is being canceled tomorrow, Thursday, February 16th as we are working with local law enforcement to further assess the situation.”

Leslie Police are investigating the situation.

6 News will provide updates on this situation as soon as new information becomes available.

