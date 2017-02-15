Ingham County woman to be sentenced in death of daughter

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – An Onondaga woman will be in court today to be sentenced for murder.

Cari Ann Wright pleaded “guilty but mentally ill” to one count of second degree murder in the death of her 16-year old daughter.

According to doctors Hanna Warner died of malnutrition and other complications of neglect.

A mental health expert agreed that Wright was ill at the time of the abuse.

She had originally been charged with felony murder, child abuse and torture.

Wright could be sentenced to 40 years in prison when she is sentenced today.

