BREAKING: Charles Lewis Jr sentenced

By Published: Updated:
20170215_135146

BREAKING – Charles Lewis Jr has been sentenced to 25 – 60 years in prison for First Degree Murder.

He has also been sentenced by Judge George Economy to 10 – 20 years for assault with intent to rob while armed.

Lewis will also serve 10-20 years in prison for First Degree home invasion.

Since he was in possession of a firearm while committing a felony he must serve 2 years in prison.

Charles Lewis Jr. was only 13-years old during the shooting death of Shayla Johnson.

Johnson was 19-years old when police and prosecutors say, a group of men and a teenager, burst into her home on Lenore Avenue in Lansing and took her outside, kicking and screaming.

The teenager in that group was then, 13-year old, Charles Lewis Jr.

According to prosecutors, it was a drug related kidnapping plan that went horribly wrong.

After the 19-years old victim was thrown into the trunk of a car, she was fatally shot multiple times.

But now, 7-years after Johnson’s murder, Lewis Jr., at the age of 20, was back in court facing the same judge who will decide whether or not Lewis will become a free man or not.

Years ago, Judge George Economy ruled that because Lewis was a teenager at the time, he would have a delayed sentence, meaning he could be held at a juvenile facility up to the age of 21, and then have his sentence re-assessed.

However, any bad behavior, would have Lewis looking at an uncertain future.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s