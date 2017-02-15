BREAKING: Charles Lewis Jr sentenced

BREAKING – Charles Lewis Jr has been sentenced to 25 – 60 years in prison for First Degree Murder.

He has also been sentenced by Judge George Economy to 10 – 20 years for assault with intent to rob while armed.

Lewis will also serve 10-20 years in prison for First Degree home invasion.

Since he was in possession of a firearm while committing a felony he must serve 2 years in prison.

Charles Lewis Jr. was only 13-years old during the shooting death of Shayla Johnson.

Johnson was 19-years old when police and prosecutors say, a group of men and a teenager, burst into her home on Lenore Avenue in Lansing and took her outside, kicking and screaming.

The teenager in that group was then, 13-year old, Charles Lewis Jr.

According to prosecutors, it was a drug related kidnapping plan that went horribly wrong.

After the 19-years old victim was thrown into the trunk of a car, she was fatally shot multiple times.

But now, 7-years after Johnson’s murder, Lewis Jr., at the age of 20, was back in court facing the same judge who will decide whether or not Lewis will become a free man or not.

Years ago, Judge George Economy ruled that because Lewis was a teenager at the time, he would have a delayed sentence, meaning he could be held at a juvenile facility up to the age of 21, and then have his sentence re-assessed.

However, any bad behavior, would have Lewis looking at an uncertain future.