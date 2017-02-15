Arrest follows early morning armed robbery and chase

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich (WLNS) – One person is under arrest this morning after an armed robbery and chase through East Lansing this morning.

Meridian Township Police tell 6 News that it all began just before 2:00 a.m. at a Shell gas station on the 1800 block of Grand River Avenue in East Lansing.

Officers say the suspect left in a stolen vehicle, which was found by Michigan State University Police on East Michigan Avenue.

They tried to stop the suspect but he ran into Lansing.

He was finally arrested in the 800 block of Prospect in Lansing.

Four police departments were involved in the pursuit and arrest; Meridian Township, East Lansing Police, Michigan State University Police and Lansing Police.

The suspect’s name will not be released until arraignment.

The investigation is continuing.

