Valentine’s Day deals and freebies

(NEXSTAR MEDIA) — Looking for some last minute ideas for your love this Valentine’s Day? Several restaurants are offering deals and freebies.

Auntie Anne’s

Download the Auntie Anne’s app for an offer to buy one heart-shaped pretzel and get one free.

Last minute gift? We prefer to call it “freshly baked.” Pick up a heart-shaped pretzel for your sweetheart – available on #ValentinesDay! pic.twitter.com/mIeHhcBTlF — Auntie Anne's (@AuntieAnnes) February 11, 2017

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen is offering a “sweet deal for two.” Get one appetizer, two entrees and a dessert for $35.



Dairy Queen

Build an Ultimate Choco Brownie Blizzard Cupid Cake for two starting at $9.99. Details here.

Domino’s Pizza

At Domino’s, you can carry out large 2-topping pizzas for just $5.99 through Feb. 19, 2017.

🍕 happiness coming your way. 😊 Carry out all large 2-topping pizzas for $5.99 each, valid 2/13-2/19 only. pic.twitter.com/3YgH1HCeSy — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) February 13, 2017

Hooters

Hooters is doing their annual shred ‘em and forget ‘em event. Bring a picture of an ex and shred it at your table to get free chicken wings with your order.

Lone Star Steakhouse

Share a 2-course Valentine’s Day meal for two for $20. The deal includes one appetizer, two salads and two entrees from a special menu.



Macaroni Grill

Macaroni Grill is offering a 3-course dinner for two for $24 per person. The meal includes an appetizer, entree and dessert.

Valentine’s #datenight, imported w love. 💕 Try our new 🍷 list paired w your choice of 3 authentic Italian courses! https://t.co/bbK5zi0BDL pic.twitter.com/5rjCMe8sr3 — Macaroni Grill (@MacaroniGrill) February 9, 2017

Maggiano’s

Get a 3-course Valentine’s Day meal for two for $80. The deal includes any appetizer or two salads, two entrees from a special menu, one dessert, two glasses of wine and a free small box of Chocolate Zuccatto Bites.

McAlister’s Deli

Kids eat free on Valentine’s Day at participating McAlister’s restaurants.

#ValentinesDay at McAlister's means kids eat free at participating locations! Make it a family date night.

Details: https://t.co/WjpvUVBN49 pic.twitter.com/YyBWmjiwNg — McAlister's Deli (@McAlistersDeli) February 13, 2017

Mimi’s Cafe

Mimi’s Café is offering a 3-course meal to diners on Valentine’s Day for just $18.99.

Celebrate with Mimi's tomorrow and enjoy a special Valentine's Day 3-Course Meal! #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/aVic7YffFP — Mimi's Cafe (@mimis_cafe) February 13, 2017

O’Charley’s

Get a prime rib dinner for $13.99. The dinner includes one appetizer and two sides. The restaurant chain is offering half-price wine!

Papa Murphy’s Pizza

Papa Murphy’s is again offering its Heartbaker heart-shaped pizza for just $8.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is offering one-topping, heart-shaped pizzas with your choice of dessert for $13.99. Order online.

No shame in your Valentine's Day game. pic.twitter.com/rBfvQMxITl — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) February 13, 2017

Qdoba

Share a kiss for a buy one get one free offer at Qdoba!

It's #ValentinesDay Share a kiss at any participating Qdoba for a BOGO offer! Don't forget to tag your photo with #QdobaForAKiss! pic.twitter.com/Z2bXUqbyza — Qdoba (@qdoba) February 14, 2017

Shoney’s

Two can dine for only $24.99 at Shoney’s this Valentine’s Day. Deal includes fresh food bar items and a hot fudge sundae to share! There’s also a $5 off coupon if you spend $25. Details here.



TGI Fridays

Get dinner for two for $30 and half-priced bottles of wine at TGI Fridays. Reserve a table near you.

White Castle

Book a table and share the slider love at White Castle this Valentine’s Day. Details here.

