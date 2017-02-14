This Morning: Candy is classic Valentine’s Day gift

cryss2 By Published: Updated:
cryss

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It’s a day full of love, heart-felt gifts and surprises.

If you would like to show your valentine a token of your love we’ve found a classic, and tasty, gift suggestion.

Cryss Walker and our 6 News This Morning crew were live at Fabiano’s Candies in Lansing whipping up a chocolate surprises for your valentine.

Steve Blair of Fabianos demonstrated some of the artistic touches that go into handmaking chocolate treats.

He expects to create at least 400 chocolate-covered strawberries before the end of the day.

Nationwide it is expected that $20 billion will be spent on candy for Valentine’s Day.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s