This Morning: Candy is classic Valentine’s Day gift

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It’s a day full of love, heart-felt gifts and surprises.

If you would like to show your valentine a token of your love we’ve found a classic, and tasty, gift suggestion.

Cryss Walker and our 6 News This Morning crew were live at Fabiano’s Candies in Lansing whipping up a chocolate surprises for your valentine.

Steve Blair of Fabianos demonstrated some of the artistic touches that go into handmaking chocolate treats.

He expects to create at least 400 chocolate-covered strawberries before the end of the day.

Nationwide it is expected that $20 billion will be spent on candy for Valentine’s Day.