Suspect arrested in connection to homicide in Lansing

LANSING, MI – A suspect wanted in connection with a 2016 homicide in Lake County, Indiana, was arrested by a joint law enforcement fugitive task force Monday afternoon. The suspect, Lacindo Luckett, 17, is charged with murder in the perpetration of a robbery, two counts of robbery and one count of auto theft in Lake County.

Luckett is accused of fatally shooting a man in Gary, Indiana on October 1st. Several days after the shooting, a juvenile female was also arrested in Gar and charged in the death

Luckett is being held at the Ingham County Jail in Mason and will be transported back to Indiana after extradition proceedings are concluded.