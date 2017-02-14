Skubick: Questions if adding 100 MSP troopers is enough

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Some critics are complaining that Governor Rick Snyder mislead the public last week when he endorsed the hiring of 100 new state troopers.

MSP Strength

2011: 1602 officers

Growth Each Year

2017: 2000 officers

The governor took a bow last week when he asked lawmakers to hire 100 new troopers but what the governor left out was the fact that the state may lose upwards of 200 troopers.

Which means there may not be a net gain of more troopers on the highways or, as they refer to it, at the post level.

There are about 1200 now on the road and the Republican chair of the State Police budget wants more than 100 troopers over the next two years to be trained.

“I’d like to get to 1300 or 1400 it would really be nice,” said Sen. Mike Nofs.

And he adds if he had a magic wand he’d double that number to 200.

And he found support for that. “If Senator Nofs wants to increase recruit schools from one to two hundred, that’s something I’d be supportive of,” said Sen David Knezek.

The governor told everyone last week he wants to get trooper strength to 2000 but not all of those would be on patrol, some would be at desks, according to Senator Knezek.

“So what I think was misleading is when the governor mentions we have about 2000 MSP personnel,” says Sen. Knezek. “That includes command officers and sergeants and when you take them out, we only have about 1100 troopers on the road. We’re supposed to be at 1400.”

Over the next five years, 300-600 current troopers can retire and before former state trooper Nofs retires, he wants to make sure enough replacements are in the pipeline to cover those loses.