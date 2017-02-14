New Lansing ordinance geared to reduce risk for home medical marijuana growers

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Growing medical marijuana in a private home in Lansing is legal under state law.

Now a new Lansing ordinance is in place to remove potentially hazardous conditions at those legal grow sites.

The ordinance, proposed by Mayor Virg Bernero and approved by a unanimous vote of City Council last night, allows the city to take action if the home grower has dangerous electrical circuits, creates noxious gases, odors or fumes that cross property lines.

There have been a number of incidents where overloaded electrical circuits have damaged equipment or started fires.

“Lansing neighborhoods will be safer because the city will be conducting inspections and requiring people who use a potentially hazardous amount of electricity to register with our code compliance department,” Bernero said.

The mayor stressed that the ordinance will not compromise the privacy of patients and caregivers.

The ordinance was developed with input from medical marijuana advocates, including the National Patient Rights Association.