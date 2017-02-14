Man dies after snowmobile falls into lake in Michigan

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a 34-year-old man has died after the snowmobile he was riding went into an icy lake in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula.

The Antrim County sheriff’s department says Michael Shananaquet’s body was found Saturday by divers in Lake Skegemog. Dispatchers were called Friday night by residents of Milton Township who reported hearing someone yelling from the lake.

Fire department crews from Milton Township and Elk Rapids responded and found snowmobile tracks leading onto the frozen lake and disappearing into open water. Authorities say he was the only one on the snowmobile at the time it went into the water.

According to his obituary, Shananaquet was a father of four who worked for Turtle Creek Casino and Great Lakes Stainless Steel.

