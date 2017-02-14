It’s National Donor Day

(WLNS) – You might be giving your heart away for Valentine’s Day but millions of Americans are willing to take those words literally.

Today is National Donor Day established to raise awareness for the need, and the options, for donating organs.

According to the government’s Organ Donor website there are currently 119,000 people on the National Transplant Waiting List with another person added every 10 minutes.

Tens of thousands of transplants are performed every year but every day 22 people die waiting for a new organ.

And while there are more than 130-million registered donors in the United States less than 1 percent of people die in a way that will allow for organ transplants.

You can ask about becoming an organ donor the next time you register your driver’s license.

