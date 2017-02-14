Free Tax Sites to Host Special Veterans Tax Day

LANSING, MI – Tomorrow select volunteer income tax preparation sites across Michigan will be celebrating all men and women who served in the Armed Service by offering free income tax preparation services. At sixteen locations across the state, any military veteran in Michigan will qualify to have their federal, state and city income taxes prepared and filed for free by an IRS certified volunteer tax preparer. Sites will also provide information on different veteran services offered through the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Michigan Taxpayer Advocate Office and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Financial Counseling for Veterans initiative.

To help accurately determine eligibility and prepare returns at a free tax site, individuals should bring:

• Photo proof of identification

• Social Security cards for themselves, their spouse and dependents or Social Security number verification letters issued by the

Social Security Administration

• Birth dates for all persons listed on the tax return

• Wage and earning statement(s) Forms W-2, W-2G and 1099-R from all employers

• Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)

• Copies of last year’s federal and state returns, if available

• Bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit of their refunds

• Other relevant information about income and expenses

• Amounts paid for day care, if applicable and the day care provider’s identifying number.

• To electronically file their returns and get the fastest refunds, both spouses must be present to sign joint returns.

The Lansing location is:

AIC Main Super Center, 2500 S. Washington Ave., Lansing, MI 48910 from 10:00 am – 8:00 pm.

To locate other volunteer income tax assistance site in Michigan, or connect with volunteer assisted self-preparation tools, visit http://www.MichiganFreeTaxHelp.org or call Michigan 2-1-1.