“Daisy” Pet Of The Day February 14

Meet “Daisy”, our Pet Of The Day today. Daisy is an 8-year-old sweetheart. She has a lot of poodle in her and she’s just a little girl. Daisy is a little overwhelmed by her life right now and is looking for her forever home. She loves being snuggled and has the cutest smile. Daisy is up to date on all her vaccinations, has been spayed and is ready to go home with you today. You can learn more about Daisy by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

