“Daisy” Pet Of The Day February 14

By Published: Updated:
jim-geyer

Meet “Daisy”, our Pet Of The Day today. Daisy is an 8-year-old sweetheart. She has a lot of poodle in her and she’s just a little girl. Daisy is a little overwhelmed by her life right now and is looking for her forever home. She loves being snuggled and has the cutest smile. Daisy is up to date on all her vaccinations, has been spayed and is ready to go home with you today. You can learn more about Daisy by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s