Couples gather at local coffee house to say “I do” for free

(WLNS) – Howell Firefighter and wedding officiate offered free weddings at a coffee shop as a sweet Valentine’s gifts for couples.

From dousing fires, to fueling the flames of love, Bill Fenton finds joy in helping others.

“I wanted to offer an affordable, friendly, your way kind of service,” Fenton explained.

The firefighter and ordained officiate has married hundreds of couples, but this year he wanted to do something special for Valentine’s Day, and decided to offer free weddings at Uptown Coffeehouse in Howell, a place where he’s brought together many couples before.

“I love providing the space,” Uptown Coffeehouse Owner Lorna Brennan said. “It’s just something else to offer to the community”>

Dozens of couples lined up in the store, ready to seal their love forever with a kiss and a vow on what many call the most romantic day of the year.

“It’s Valentine’s Day and the day for love,” Newlywed Reanna Marsden said.

Jamie Lovell, a local photographer, who herself was married by Fenton years ago, was also there to capture the moment for free.

“I was excited to come out and lend a helping hand today,” Lovell said.

Fenton says the smiles of newlyweds, makes it all worthwhile.

“Seeing the happiness on people’s faces, tit doesn’t get any better than that,” Fenton said.

Before the sun sets on this day of love, around 50 couples are expected to say “I do”, and with such a turn out, Fenton is hoping to spark even more marriages in the future.