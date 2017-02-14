Coach named in lawsuits retires from MSU

Kathy Klages, the Michigan State University gymnastics coach, has retired after 27 years at Michigan State University and one day after being suspended by the school.

The school did not explain the reason behind the suspension, but Klages is named in a lawsuit by athletes against Dr. Larry Nassar and MSU.

Nassar was a prominent doctor who worked with many athletes at MSU and for USA Gymnastics. Nassar faces state charges for sexually assaulting a patient, federal charges for child pornography, and was fired by MSU in late 2016 after questions about his conduct.

In a series of civil lawsuits against Nassar, more than two dozen women accuse Nassar of sexually probing them with his hands. Several of the plaintiffs are also suing MSU, accusing the school of failing to act on complaints against him.

Several of those plaintiffs say in court documents they they told Klages as far back as the late 1990’s that Nassar abused them, and accuse her of failing to act on their complaints.

In a letter to Klages dated today (February 14), MSU Athletic Director Mark Hollis says Klages – during a September meeting with her gymnastics team – “shared with the team your highly emotional sense of shock regarding the allegations against Dr. Nassar” and that “your passionate defense of Dr. Nassar created an emotionally charged environment for the team.”

The letter says says her behavior prompted the suspension, and that he understood her desire to retire “effective immediately.”

Hollis also says that Klages assured him that she will “continue to cooperate fully with any law enforcement or University investigations regarding Dr. Nassar.”

6 News has reached out to Klages on several occasions, but have not heard back from her.

Nassar says he’s not guilty of the charges against him at the state and federal levels.