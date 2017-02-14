Charles Lewis Jr back in court for sentencing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There is an update on a story we’ve been reporting for a number of years.

A sentencing has been scheduled for today in Ingham County for Charles Lewis Junior.

If that name sounds familiar it’s because we’ve been following his case since 2010, the year 19-year old Shayla Johnson was murdered.

A jury convicted Lewis of that crime.

He was just 13-years old at the time.

Police and prosecutors say he was part of a gang that shot and killed her in Lansing.

Lewis could have been sentenced to life in prison, without parole.

But a judge decided to wait until he turned 21, to determine his final sentence.

But bad behavior could mean, the judge had the power to sentence Lewis to life.

Fast forward to September of last year when police say Lewis walked away from his job in the Detroit-area and didn’t return to the group home where he was staying.

After a police manhunt he was eventually tracked down nearly two weeks later in Lansing.

Lewis is due in court around 9:30 this morning and 6 News will be in the courtroom with him.

This story will be updated online and on 6 news at Noon.

