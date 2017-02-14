Candy hearts bring serious message to Rep. Tim Walberg

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – While Valentine’s Day is normally a day filled with flowers and candy a delivery to Congressman Tim Walberg’s office had a more serious message today.

20,000 candy hearts, approximately one for each person in the 7th Congressional District who would lose health care if the Affordable Care Act were repealed, were brought to Rep. Walberg’s Jackson office this morning.

Dozens of people accompanied the delivery and spoke with Walberg’s staff.

“Our hearts go out to those who stand to lose their health coverage—all 19,600 of them here in the 7th District who are our friends and neighbors,” said Tamara Moore, co-leader of Stronger Together.

The group included people who would be directly affected by repealing the Affordable Care Act.

One of them is Kennedy Aldrich, a Lyndon Township 21-year-old who’s in her first year of veterinary school.

Aldrich, a former cross country runner, developed a severe hip problem three years ago.

She’s scheduled to have her fourth surgery this spring and is doing her best to put off hip replacement as long as possible.

Right now she is covered under her father’s insurance but if the ACA goes away she would lose coverage.

6 News Jackson Bureau reporter Aaron Dimick was at today’s demonstration and will have an update on the story online and on 6 News.