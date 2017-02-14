Callers posing as Consumers Energy working scam in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Mich (WLNS) – There is a warning today from the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety about a phone scam making the rounds.

6 News is told officers have received complaints from people who say they were called by someone claiming to be from Consumers Energy.

The victims said the caller told them that they were from Consumers Energy and needed money to “stabilize” the victims’ accounts.

Officers remind the public that Consumers Energy does not call customers to demand payments over the phone.

If you are behind on your Consumers Energy payments the company will notify you by mail and will include solutions to resolve the payments.

If you should get a phone call from someone claiming to represent Consumers Energy demanding money just hang up the phone.