Appeals court won’t re-hear the ‘dusky gopher frog’ case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Advocates for an endangered species of frog have won a victory in a case that’s headed for the U.S. Supreme Court.

A federal appeals court in New Orleans has refused to revive an environmental case involving the “dusky gopher frog.”

Last year, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a Louisiana business’s attempt to keep the federal government from listing its timberland as essential for the frog’s future.

On Monday the full court voted 8-6 against re-hearing the case.

The frogs now live in some parts of Mississippi but once were found in Alabama and Louisiana as well. Environmentalists say the Louisiana land in question contains a type of pond essential to the species’ survival.

The case next goes to the Supreme Court.