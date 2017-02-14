2nd woman: Michigan St. coach knew of sex assaults by doctor

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A second woman says that the Michigan State women’s gymnastics coach was aware of complaints of assault by a sports doctor who treated female athletes.

Coach Kathie Klages was suspended Monday. New allegations against her were disclosed Tuesday by a woman who is seeking to join more than two dozen in a lawsuit against Dr. Larry Nassar.

In a court filing, the woman says she was part of a youth gymnastics program in 1997-98. She says Klages asked her if Nassar had penetrated her vagina with his fingers.

The woman said yes. She says Klages told her there’s “no reason to bring up” Nassar’s conduct.

Klages hasn’t responded to emails seeking comment. Nassar was a Michigan State doctor who also worked for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He denies abuse.