2nd woman: Michigan St. coach knew of sex assaults by doctor

By Published: Updated:
nassar

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A second woman says that the Michigan State women’s gymnastics coach was aware of complaints of assault by a sports doctor who treated female athletes.

Coach Kathie Klages was suspended Monday. New allegations against her were disclosed Tuesday by a woman who is seeking to join more than two dozen in a lawsuit against Dr. Larry Nassar.

In a court filing, the woman says she was part of a youth gymnastics program in 1997-98. She says Klages asked her if Nassar had penetrated her vagina with his fingers.

The woman said yes. She says Klages told her there’s “no reason to bring up” Nassar’s conduct.

Klages hasn’t responded to emails seeking comment. Nassar was a Michigan State doctor who also worked for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He denies abuse.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s