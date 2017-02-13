WATCH: More bizarre moments in court during Harding guilty plea

Related Coverage Joshua Harding sentenced on sex charges

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – “Assault with intent to murder”.

That’s the charge 35-year-old Joshua Harding faced this morning as his trial was set to begin.

But as the jury selection started and everyone was getting ready for the trial to start Harding pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

And it’s no surprise why.

Stunning video was captured back in August when Harding was on trial for sexual assault and just moments before a jury delivered their Guilty verdict.

The video clearly shows Harding launching himself at a prosecutor and trying to stab him with a shank.

That same prosecutor was back in the courtroom today.

Harding originally faced a Terrorism charge in connection with the attack but that charge was dropped earlier this year.

Now, by pleading Guilty today Harding accepted a minimum of 20 years in prison, when he’s sentenced in March.

That’s on top of the 19 years he’s already spending in prison for the sexual assaults he was being convicted of, when the courtroom attack happened.

Even though today’s hearing was much more subdued there were still some bizarre moments when Harding got the chance to speak in front of the courtroom.

6 News had the only video cameras in the courtroom and the raw footage of Harding’s exchange with the judge can be seen below.