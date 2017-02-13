Voters to decide fate of crumbling roads in Spring Arbor

SPRING ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – Fixing crumbling roads is a challenge communities all over mid-Michigan are faced with.

A township in Jackson County could find help when voters go to the polls in the upcoming May election.

6 News looked into this issue in Spring Arbor where a big road millage is on the ballot.

Drive around any neighborhood in the township and you’re sure to find bumpy roads full of potholes and chunks of the roadway coming up.

It’s something that Linda Folkler and other residents are fed up with.

“They are nasty! Very, very nasty, and dangerous,” Folkler said.

Township Supervisor David Herlein says changes to state funding and how roads are repaired has created this dire situation.

“Our roads have deteriorated to the point where they’re almost at complete failure,” Herlein said.

The township has crafted a 15 year millage that will go before voters on the May ballot.

It would raise $11 million dollars to replace all of the township’s residential streets.

Herlein says that adds up to more than 40 miles of roadway that would be replaced over several years.

“So if you have a taxable value on your home, you’re talking about $390 per year,” Herlein said.

Herlein realizes that the millage is asking for a lot of money.

But he says the county will help and plans on kicking in $3 million.

“If we want to do something with our roads, it really is up to us,” Herlein said. “In the end, we all end up with a great product and I think this is the most fair, equitable way to do it.”

While some residents told 6 News that they’re concerned about the millage because they already pay enough taxes, others say cars are getting damaged, and it’s just a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

“I love Spring Arbor. It would be great to not be fearful driving down the roads,” Folkler said.

If the millage is approved by voters, the township wants road work to start sometime in the summer.