Tom Izzo looks ahead to meeting Ohio State

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Rolling off of a home win against Iowa the Michigan State Spartans now turn their attention to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Spartan head coach Tom Izzo held his weekly news conference and looks ahead to the showdown with the Buckeyes.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.